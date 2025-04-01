Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%.

Jones Soda Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.