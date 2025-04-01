Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%.
Jones Soda Price Performance
OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Soda
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.