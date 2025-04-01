Murray International (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 72.0% increase from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 264.21 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.51. Murray International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.87 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.50 ($3.56).

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 11.60 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Murray International had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 90.03%.

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

