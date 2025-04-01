Boston Family Office LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

