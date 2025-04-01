Elwood Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 14,088 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Atlassian accounts for about 3.4% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,547,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 617,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Atlassian by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,535,250.52. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $70,403,022. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $212.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.47 and its 200 day moving average is $239.44. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

