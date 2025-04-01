Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $392.95 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $392,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $294.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

