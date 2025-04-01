Front Row Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

