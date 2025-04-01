Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13,812.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,857,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,408 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

