Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

