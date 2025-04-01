Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

