OV Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OV Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $231.65 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.