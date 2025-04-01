RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of RPM opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

