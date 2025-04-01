Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.