Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Releases Earnings Results

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.89 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Pantheon Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of PINT opened at GBX 95.74 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.55. The stock has a market cap of £451.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.10. Pantheon Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 73.21 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.28).

Get Pantheon Infrastructure alerts:

Pantheon Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Pantheon Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Pantheon Infrastructure

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.

Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.