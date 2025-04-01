Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 114.3% increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 283 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.39.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,152.45). 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

