Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,130.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Digital China Price Performance

Shares of Digital China stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital China has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

