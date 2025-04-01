Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 36,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

