Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 38.7%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 1,389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 2.7 %

CPXWF opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

