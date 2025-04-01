Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 38.7%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 1,389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.6 days.
Capital Power Stock Down 2.7 %
CPXWF opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.
About Capital Power
