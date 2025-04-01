Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 23.5%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Down 3.8 %

Clarkson stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.