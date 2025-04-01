Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 23.5%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Clarkson Stock Down 3.8 %
Clarkson stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.
Clarkson Company Profile
