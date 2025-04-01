Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201,068 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,462,000. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

