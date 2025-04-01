Best Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 31st

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Marriott International, Kraft Heinz, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotel properties within the hospitality industry. These stocks are influenced by factors such as travel demand, occupancy rates, and economic conditions, making them an investment option that reflects both the performance of the tourism sector and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $122.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,511.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,779.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,740.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,607. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $19.40. 11,962,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,108,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.11. 5,139,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,891. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.30. The stock had a trading volume of 551,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,798. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.32 and a 200 day moving average of $270.93. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 568,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,598. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.47.

