Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $973.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

