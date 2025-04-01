Headlands Technologies LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $590.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

