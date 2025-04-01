Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $137,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $589.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.01.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

