PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.