Hovde Group Begins Coverage on LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Equities researchers at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LNKB

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 637,649 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LINKBANCORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LINKBANCORP by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.