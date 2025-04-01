Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $61,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after acquiring an additional 633,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

