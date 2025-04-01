OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 4,087 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

