May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 125,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,414,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

