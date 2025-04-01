Mosaic Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

