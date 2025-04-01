StoneX Group Inc. Buys 5,358 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $288.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

