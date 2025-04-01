B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 6,554 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

