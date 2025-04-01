Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 187,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,275,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,522,000 after buying an additional 164,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,283 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

