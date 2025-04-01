Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,540,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SEA were worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.40 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.