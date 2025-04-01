Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.

Ironveld Price Performance

Ironveld has a 52 week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.19 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Ironveld

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

