Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Alpha Cognition Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ACOG opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACOG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

