abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 0.4 %

AAS stock opened at GBX 290.10 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £438.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.40. abrdn Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 258 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.93).

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

