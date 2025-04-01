Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $3,218,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

