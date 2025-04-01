Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

