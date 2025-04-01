The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 321.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

