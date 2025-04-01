Diametric Capital LP Has $883,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,425 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.