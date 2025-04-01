Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 3,860,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,808,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.38. The company has a market cap of £2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

