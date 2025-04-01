Centric Wealth Management Takes $2.23 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,879,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

