Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.