CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CCSC Technology International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCSC Technology International stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of CCSC Technology International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCTG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. CCSC Technology International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

