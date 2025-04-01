Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.13 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

