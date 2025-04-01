Boston Family Office LLC Sells 12,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after buying an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
