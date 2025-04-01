Boston Family Office LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

