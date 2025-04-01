Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.