Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

