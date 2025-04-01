Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 3,778 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.